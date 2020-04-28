VSC Chancellor To Resign

Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding, speaking at an earlier meeting of the state colleges board, announced on Tuesday he plans to resign from his post on Wednesday evening. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

MONTPELIER — Eleven days after proposing to close Northern Vermont University (NVU) and the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC), Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Chancellor Jeb Spaulding on Tuesday announced he will step down.

Spaulding is set to give his resignation to the VSC Board of Trustees at a special meeting called for Wednesday evening.

In an announcement late Tuesday morning, Spaulding, who has headed the state college system for more than five years, stated he would submit his resignation formally at the meeting of the board, at 7 p.m., via video conference due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On April 20, Spaulding announced a controversial recommendation to shutter NVU, which was formed in a merger in mid-2018 of Lyndon and Johnson state colleges, and the Randolph campus of VTC, to leave only the Williston campus of that college alive.

He said at the time that the already strained finances of the VSCS system overall had been pushed to crisis point by the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, which required more than $5 million in room and board refunds to go out the door.

All three campuses marked for closure - Lyndon, Johnson and Randolph - are residential campuses.

Spaulding’s recommendation was delivered to the VSC board on April 24, but the board had been pressured to postpone action on the plans and did so; the board initially was to take up the recommendation to close the colleges this week, but Spaulding withdrew the planned closure suggestion last Wednesday.

Protests erupted in the communities where the three campuses are located, and opposition was brought to Montpelier with two boisterous car protest parades last Monday and yesterday.

A petition calling for Spaulding’s removal saw thousands of signatures quickly gather online.

He cautioned that the VSC system was on a path to insolvency if action to reel in losses is not taken soon.

“It is with a heavy heart, but firm resolve that I submit my resignation as Chancellor of this incredible organization that I have been so privileged to lead,” stated Spaulding. “ I realize that a fresh perspective and new leadership is necessary to move the VSCS forward in its mission. .”

The announcement stated that the board is considering appointing VSCS General Counsel Sophie Zdatny to lead the Vermont State Colleges System for a short period as interim Chancellor, until a longer-term interim Chancellor can be identified and selected.

The Board of Trustees will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. tomorrow night.

The public may view the meeting here: www.vsc.edu/live.

6
0
1
3
4

Tags

Load comments