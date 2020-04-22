MONTPELIER - Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding announced late Wednesday morning in a press release that he is taking back his proposal issued Friday that called for the closure of Northern Vermont University and the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College.
In the announcement, made days into major protests from across the state, Spaulding announced, “Our Board of Trustees heard loud and clear from thousands of students, employees, communities, and the State’s elected leadership and determined that my recommendations would be damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable.”
“I accept their judgment. Indications are positive that the State leaders will be assisting us to get through the immediate problem, although we are not sure of exactly how at this time,” Spaulding stated.
He said, “We will be taking additional time to work with elected, campus, and community leaders to redesign the Vermont State Colleges System to be sustainable. That means we do not plan to close campuses this fall.”
Spaulding stressed, “I am taking this action with strident caution that the current configuration of the Vermont State Colleges is not sustainable; it cannot continue for long. Through whatever process we define a more workable solution to this problem, it will surely be disruptive to the VSC’s current mix of four colleges and universities and five campuses.”
He added that he will begin work immediately to formulate a new proposal, which will include seeking input from the Legislature, the administration, and community and campus leaders.
VSCS Board Chair Church Hindes said in the announcement, “Decisiveness during particularly urgent times is a critical element of sound leadership and is especially difficult when that sense of urgency is not widely shared or understood.”
The press release concluded, “Chancellor Spaulding and the VSCS Board of Trustees are committed to working with the legislative and executive branches to sustain the VSCS system allowing for an inclusive and deliberate process towards a workable alternative solution over the course of the coming months.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.