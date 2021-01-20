BARTON — The Barton Select Board will hear from two of Orleans County’s top law enforcement officers as part of contentious negotiations with the sheriff.
The discussions with the local leader of the Vermont State Police and the Orleans County sheriff come while Barton lacks coverage from the sheriff’s department.
The dispute erupted last week when Select Board Chairman Ken Mitchel-Eby fired off a letter to Harlow, shared with local newspapers, saying he was furious over issues that came up in talks over a proposed contract with the sheriff’s department for 2021.
In response, Harlow sent a press release Friday saying that her department is not covering Barton and the two villages within its borders, Barton Village and Orleans, without a contract in place.
At Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m., the Barton Select Board will hear from VSP Lt. Debra Munson, the commander of the state police barracks covering the area based in Derby.
Then on Monday at a special board meeting at 9 a.m., the board is scheduled to talk in person with Harlow on a contract for the coming year.
Munson is expected to provide statistics about state police coverage in the region, similar to what she presented at the end of 2020 to the Derby Select Board.
Munson encouraged Derby Select Board to increase the amount of time that Orleans County deputies patrol in Derby. The select board increased the time by a small amount, but not as much as requested by the sheriff.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the Barton selectmen are expected to discuss regular business, the town meeting warning and the proposed select board budget.
Monday’s meeting is expected to focus on the sheriff’s contract negotiations.
The sheriff’s contract for Barton expired at the end of 2020.
The department had provided some coverage since then.
Harlow told the selectmen that there had been a problem in tracking hours for 2020, and accepted responsibility for that, according to unofficial minutes of past meetings.
Selectmen said they thought the sheriff would provide coverage at 2020 rates as a stop-gap measure until a new contract is agreed upon, but the sheriff apparently said otherwise.
Mitchel-Eby accused Harlow of “bullying” the select board in her email messages over the proposed contract, and said she was inconsistent in whether the town was being covered or not during the contentious negotiations period.
Selectmen have also raised questions about billing and what the rates actually covered.
Harlow said Friday that Barton has a high volume of calls and benefits from a contract with the sheriff’s department.
The Barton Select Board meetings are conducted in person, but anyone interested in participating by conference call can call the Barton town clerk in advance to set that up.
