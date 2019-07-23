For the second time in a year a Vermont State Trooper has arrested a suspect accused of transporting heroin in his pants.
Mohamed Diarra, 28, of Staten Island, N.Y., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to felony charges of heroin possession, cocaine possession, heroin trafficking and trafficking heroin into the state.
Diarra was held for lack of $50,000 bail set by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Howard E. VanBenthuysen on Friday.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by VSP Trp. Sean Brennan, Diarra was a passenger in a 2018 Ford Expedition that was traveling at 112 mph on Interstate 91 in Barnet on Thursday, July 18 at 10:40 p.m.
Police said the operator of the vehicle - identified as John Berry, 26, - was operating with a suspended license and was arrested on a charge of careless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
According to Brennan’s report, he noticed something suspicious while conducting a roadside pat-down search of Diarra.
“Upon searching his person, I felt a hard mass clenched between his butt checks,” wrote Brennan in his report. “I asked him what it is was and he told me nothing.”
Police said they took Diarra back to the St. Johnsbury state police barracks where he agreed to remove the object from his pants.
“He removed a clear plastic bag and what appeared to be red wax glassine baggies, a brown powdery substance in smaller clear baggies and several small colorful baggies,” wrote Bennan.
Police said they recovered 50 bags of what appears to be heroin and 72 bags of what appeared to be crack cocaine Diarra’s pants.
Berry told investigators that Diarra got the drugs on Staten Island, N.Y., according to the report.
If convicted of all four charges Diarra faces a possible sentence of up to 95 years in prison and $3.2 million dollars in fines.
In July of 2018, Trooper Brennan arrested Island Pond resident Demian Warner, 43, after locating 45 bags of heroin in the back of his pants after stopping his car on Interstate 91 in Waterford. Warner was convicted earlier this month of of heroin possession and negligent operation over a motor vehicle and was ordered to play $984 in fines and court surcharges.
According to court documents, Warner was stopped on July 31, 2018 and arrested for suspicion of impaired driving. A preliminary breath test indicated Warner had no alcohol in his system but his eyes were watery, his pupils constricted and his carotid artery was “pulsating in his neck,” wrote Brennan in his report.
Police said that while Warner was being searched a wax glassine bag fell to the ground out of his pants. The bag was marked with a blue stamp marked “Exit 4,” said police in their report.
“As I searched Warner’s posterior area I felt a hard object between his cheeks,” wrote Brennan. “I asked him what it was and (he) did not want to provide an answer.
But police said Warner later removed the object from his pants.
“On the way back to the barracks Warner took the object out of where he was hiding it on his own accord and left it on my cruiser seat,” wrote Brennan.
Police said the object contained 45 bags of heroin.
