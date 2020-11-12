VSP Investigating School Break-in

MIDDLESEX — Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating two subjects in connection with a burglary in Marshfield.

On Nov. 11 at approximately 5 p.m., troopers responded to the Hollister Hill School House located at 32 Taylor Farm Road in Marshfield, for a reported burglary. Investigation revealed that someone had entered the school house, vandalized the interior, and left the area. A review of security footage from residences in the area revealed the two pictured individuals walking on Taylor Farm Road around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191, or text keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

