NEWPORT CITY — A young person accused of stealing four cats and kittens from a Derby Line home has been charged in juvenile court, Vermont State Police say.
Two young kittens have been recovered, but police continue to seek information on the whereabouts of an older kitten and a cat which are missing.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola said that pet owner, Bailey Cloney, 18, of Derby Line, called at 8 p.m. Sunday to complain that someone entered her Elm Street home when she wasn’t there and took the four cats.
The four cats were described as a two-year-old orange cream and white tabby, a five-month-old all black kitten, and two eight-week-old kittens, one orange cream and white, and the other grey, Mikkola stated.
On Monday, the two youngest kittens were recovered and returned, Mikkola said.
But the older black kitten and orange tabby cat are still considered missing.
The young person who has been accused and cited in the case is being treated as a juvenile and therefore the name will not be released, Mikkola stated.
The juvenile has been cited into juvenile court for the crime of burglary, Mikkola stated.
