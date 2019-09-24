VSP: Wanted Man Involves 2 Kids In High-speed Pursuit

TROY — A Newport City man wanted on an arrest warrant led police on a high-speed chase from North Troy to Troy hamlet early Sunday morning - with two young children in his vehicle.
Vermont State Police said they arrested Jake Buck, 32, just after 1 a.m. following the eight-mile pursuit.
He was held in Northern State Correctional Facility on the warrant and is facing new charges, state police said.
State police said they attempted to stop a vehicle with a registration violation on Route 105 on East Hill Road. The operator accelerated, leading police on a pursuit at speeds of up to 76 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The vehicle stopped at the Community National Bank parking lot in Troy. The driver was identified as Buck and was arrested on the warrant, police said.
Police found two juveniles in car seats in the vehicle.
Buck has been convicted of domestic assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and careless or negligent operation from a Jan. 23 2017 incident, according to court records. He was sentenced on those convictions and was on probation until 2022, according to Vermont inmate records.
Buck is now expected to be arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on new charges of child cruelty, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, careless and negligent operation, excessive speed and criminal driving with a suspended license.
