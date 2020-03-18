LYNDONVILLE — As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, a traditionally very busy day at restaurants and bars, sit-down dining and pub business came grinding to a halt across Vermont.
Across the river in New Hampshire, bars and restaurants were permitted to serve until the close of business on Monday.
To-go food and gift card purchases will be the only way these businesses can continue to serve customers — and to survive.
At Hoagie’s Pizza & Pasta in Lyndonville on Tuesday afternoon, about an hour before the 2 p.m. cutoff time that everyone was dreading, there were a handful of customers seated at two tables and at the bar.
A trio of men who work for Goodwin Electric were having lunch and talking about how crazy the world has become in just a few weeks — especially in the past few days in the U.S. in response to the spreading pandemic of the coronavirus.
Nate Goodwin, seated at the bar, said, “It is crazy. I feel really bad for the businesses.”
Sitting with him were fellow employees of the electric business, Jeff Gingue and Herb Miller.
President Donald Trump could be seen in the latest of a string of press conferences in recent days on a television in the background.
On the business’s social media page, they told customers, “We WILL be OPEN for take out and delivery service as always today and for the see-able future.”
“We are prepared to handle any requests you have: curbside pick up, electronic pay; outside door drop off at your home,” the post stated.
It continued, “The Hoagie’s Crew is ready to handle your questions and concerns.”
“We have SERVSAFE certified staff on all shifts for everyone’s protection,” the post concluded, adding a hopeful note during these stressful times, “Please remember we are all in this together. Hope to see you guys soon.”
Hoagie’s owners, Travis and Shanna Glodgett were at their Lyndonville restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.
Up until Tuesday, things had been pretty normal, said Travis.
But the forced closure of bar service and table service in the dining rooms at the sports bar/family restaurant was a huge blow, and they were working to try to help employees connect with unemployment for laid off workers.
“We’re adjusting staff,” said Travis, looking glum. “Big cutbacks.”
He said they were keeping full-time staff on duty for now, and began the process to help workers who had to be laid off with filing for unemployment, “… just like everybody else.”
