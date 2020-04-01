DERBY — It wasn’t an April Fools joke Wednesday at the Walmart Supercenter in Derby.
Shoppers arrived to find that aisles with non-essential products like beauty aids, toys, arts and crafts, clothing and electronics were closed by state order due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shopper John Cogan found the aisles taped off and some shoppers angry.
“More than half the store is blocked off,” Cogan said on social media Wednesday.
“Still open for groceries, the pharmacy, toiletries, and pet food. Everything else is taped-off, like a crime scene.”
The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development on Tuesday ordered “big box” stores like Walmart, Target and Costco to cease in-store sales of non-essential items in order to reduce the number of people coming into the stores.
“Large ‘big box’ retailers generate significant shopping traffic by virtue of their size and the variety of goods offered in a single location,” Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle stated Tuesday.
“This volume of shopping traffic significantly increases the risk of further spread of this dangerous virus to Vermonters and the viability of Vermont’s health care system.
“We are directing these stores to put public health first and help us reduce the number of shoppers by requiring online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup whenever possible, and by stopping the sale of non-essential items.”
Walmart and other big box stores in Vermont can still sell groceries, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and essential supplies, provided by online and telephone sales for delivery and curb-side pickup “to the extent possible,” according to an emergency order issued by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.
Items deemed non-essential include arts and crafts, beauty, carpet and flooring, clothing, consumer electronics, entertainment (books, music, movies), furniture, home and garden, jewelry, paint, photo services, sports equipment, toys and the like, according to the state.
Except in the event of emergencies threatening the health and welfare of a customer, showrooms and garden sections of large home improvement centers should be closed.
The stores are directed to close aisles and sections or remove products from the shelves where necessary.
The news of the restrictions spread across social media in the Derby area, with some shoppers complaining about being unable to get supplies for school or other items, and other shoppers complaining about folks arriving at the store with children who were not obeying social distancing and other health directives.
The manager of the Walmart Supercenter in Derby, Tyler Sharron, said he and his staff had complied with the order from the agency, opening the store Wednesday with aisles cordoned off.
John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. and Kath McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club, posted a statement Tuesday on the company’s website about new safety measures.
They said “we have made significant operational changes in our stores … this month – such as closing overnight for cleaning, starting to install sneeze guards at checkout and pharmacies, using wipes and sprayers for carts, putting in signing for social distancing and implementing a COVID-19 emergency leave policy.”
As of Tuesday, they were beginning to conduct temperature checks on associates. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees F will be paid for reporting to work and sent home until fever free for three days, they said.
“Our COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined – knowing that their jobs will be protected,” the CEOs said.
Masks and gloves will be shipped to stores over the next two weeks for associates.
Casey Staheli, senior manager of national media relations of Walmart, stated Wednesday afternoon that these initiatives will take up to three weeks to fully put in place across all the stores.
The social distancing decals will take up to another week to install, for example, she said.
Staheli said the company “enacted cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC and Walmart’s chief medical officer early on and we will continue taking any and all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates and customers.
“Those include delivering updated procedures to associates through videos and photos, as well as schedules for cleaning to help provide clear guidance,” she said.
Stores have adjusted operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the building, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I think this is a responsible move by Wal Mart/Costco. Everyone seems to realize that healthcare workers are mission essential and are or could be exposed to Covid-19. People who work in retail (especially retail such as big-box stores, grocery stores, any store), are going to come into a high amount of contact with a variety of people. They’re still working their jobs yet still exposed. People who are atypical may be shedding the virus. Understandably people in Vermont and New Hampshire are starting to get cabin fever as we do this time of year. Now more than ever. It is definitely a difficult time as we are all craving vitamin D, yearning to put gardens in or start those home improvement projects. Let's face it. We do not have a lot of time up here to accomplish these type of projects. Let's also face this. These are uncertain times requiring a shift in our mindsets for a time. It is difficult but we can do it. More sacrifice has been asked of generations before us and generations before we have sacrificed more in this country. Do we want to go down in history as the people who bickered and whined about staying home and not being able to buy exactly what we wanted in our preferred big box store? It’s already bad enough that a lot of people felt that they needed to hoard toilet paper and hand sanitizer. I realize this is part of projecting fear. Let’s start to rise above that now. I didn't live through the great depression but I listened to my Granny and Grandparents speak about it and it affected their lives quite frankly for the rest of their lives. This will define ours. No matter how long we live. How do we want to be defined after this Global Pandemic /Heath Crisis in our Country/Possibly the worst pandemic to hit our country and disrupt it since 1918?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.