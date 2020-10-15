A wanted St. Johnsbury man accused of carrying around a backpack full of illegal drugs and needles was picked-up on an arrest warrant this week.
Kevin Reynolds, 36, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Thursday. Judge Michael J. Harris set conditions of release and $200 bail. According to the Vermont Department of Corrections, Reynolds remained in pre-trial detention at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield Thursday night.
Caledonia County Superior Court
The warrant was issued by Judge Harris on Oct. 5 after Reynolds failed to appear for arraignment on the cocaine charge.
Reynolds was charged after he was pulled-over by state police in Lyndon at 12:29 a.m. on June 26.
According to court documents, Reynolds was stopped on Memorial Drive in Lyndon Corner for driving a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata at 63 m.p.h. in a 40 m.p.h. zone.
Police said a search of Reynold’s backpack revealed he had been carrying multiple empty needles, Narcan, cocaine, a “crack pipe” and a “Bong.”
If convicted of the charge, Reynolds faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and $2,000 in fines.
