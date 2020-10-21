A Lyndon man has been accused of firing a gun out the window of his truck while driving north along the heavily traveled Broad Street commercial corridor this summer.
Travis Dean Brill, 39, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to a police affidavit, a report was received on June 28 of someone shooting a gun from a truck outside a private residence at 496 Broad Street in Lyndonville.
John Whitehill, 35, told police he was on his back porch at 10:37 p.m. when he heard a truck slow down and “crank its music.”
“He said he started walking towards the front of his house to see what was going on when he heard a ‘bang,’” wrote Vermont State Police Sgt. Matt Tarricone in an affidavit filed in support of the charges. “He said the truck then continued north on Broad St. and turned up Charles St.”
Whitehill said the truck “sat up pretty high” and was probably equipped with a suspension lift kit.
In addition, police said they recovered a “9mm casing” by the edge of the road.
Whitehill told police he has had “problems” with a man named Brian Green who was friends with his ex, according to the report.
Police then responded to Green’s residence to speak with him and found him outside with Brill and Brill’s red Ford F-250 pick-up which appeared to have a “lift or leveling kit,” said police.
According to the report, Green said he hadn’t been in Lyndonville that day and Brill said he had been at Green’s house since before dark.
But Brill’s truck cast some doubt on his claim.
“I felt the hood of the Ford truck and it was still warm to the touch,” wrote Sgt. Tarricone in his report. “While talking to Brill he appeared to be nervous. Brill advised me he had a 9mm pistol in his truck.”
Tarricone said Brill admitted to firing the gun during a follow-up interview the next day.
“I asked Brill if he shot a round at Whitehill’s vehicle or house and he said he shot it straight up in the air,” wrote Tarricone. “He advised he was by himself and he was not trying to hurt anyone. He advised he was sitting in the driver seat and shot it with his right hand out the passenger side window.”
Brill was released on the conditions that he not possess firearms and not contact, abuse or harass John Whitehill.
If convicted Brill faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
