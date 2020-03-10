When The Night Sky Glowed With Hate

Editor’s note: With the recent completion of Black History month, Scott Wheeler of Derby, publisher of Vermont’s Northland Journal, shares a story that he wrote about burning crosses in Newport.
Tucked in her bed for a good night’s sleep, a young Laura (Lizotte) Willard was abruptly shaken from her sleep by her father.
“They’re burning the crosses again,” Willard remembered her father telling her. Gathered in front of their home on Elm Street in Newport, the family could see three crosses burning up on the hill behind where the East School stood at the time. “There was one big one and two smaller ones. My parents were so frightened,” the now late Willard, who passed away on April 14, 2007, at 89 years old, recalled. “They were wound up.”
At the time the hill was barren of trees, allowing not only the people of the east side of Newport, including those living on Elm Street, to see the burning crosses, but also giving a clear view from the downtown region of the city, including Main Street.
Being about ten or 12 years old at the time, Willard relied on her parents to explain to her what those unnerving events were all about. “They said it’s the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) again,” she said. “My parents were so upset.”
When most people think about the KKK and cross burning, they think about the South and the persecution of African Americans. The Klan had a different set of subjects to harass in Vermont, especially along the Vermont–Quebec border—French Catholics. “I was told that some people didn’t like Catholics because they feared that they were beginning to take over the area,” Willard said. “They thought they were getting too much power.”
“That was a lot of years ago,” she said. Gone is the East School, replaced by the Newport City Elementary School, and the treeless knoll behind the school is now a mixture of homes and lush forest. Trees have replaced the berry patches where Willard and her family enjoyed berry picking.
The short-lived KKK movement that stirred emotions during the mid and late 1920s here in the Kingdom and the rest of Vermont was part of a larger national Klan movement. Born in the South in 1866 following the end of the Civil War and freedom for the slaves, the Klan at that time focused their hatred and persecution primarily on the newly freed slaves. Following a lull in Klan activities, William J. Simmons, a former Baptist minister resurrected it at a gathering at Stone Mountain, Georgia, in 1915. The revitalized Klan expanded its scope of hatred far beyond African Americans to almost anyone who was nonwhite, non-Protestant, and not American by birth. The Klan’s slogan was “America for Americans.”
The Klan generated members by instilling fear in people, conjuring up conspiracy theories that African Americans, Jews, and Catholics, or people of other groups that the white supremacy group found undesirable, were destroying the moral fabric of the country. They went so far as to contrive plots about how the groups of their scorn were working quietly to overthrow the country.
Klan organizers arrived in Vermont during the early years of the 1920s with an active Klan presence showing its face about 1924. The organizers wove stories about how those among them, particularly the Catholics, were responsible for every perceived community and moral ill. Although most Vermonters apparently ignored the slanderous stories about their neighbors, others fell under the spell of the Klan.
There are numerous newspaper accounts of Klan chapters around the state hosting picnics and other gatherings, often dressing in the standard uniform of the KKK—white robes and white hoods—to hide their identities when desired. A smaller number of the membership took part in cross burnings. Burning crosses served a few purposes—a celebration of the Klan, to remind people of their presence, and as a tool to intimidate groups that the Klan deemed undesirable.
By the middle of the 1920s, the pinnacle of the KKK movement in the United States, the group is believed to have numbered about four to five million strong. However, because of the secretive nature of the organization, no accurate number will probably ever be known. Estimates of Vermonters who belonged to the Klan vary greatly as well, ranging from 2,000 to 14,000 members. As with the national membership, it is believed that only a small percentage were actively involved in Klan activities. But those who did take part in the activities spread their brand of hatred and fear in the communities, many of them hiding as cowards in the dark of night, or hiding their identities under hoods.
Another thing that is known about the Klan and its members is that many Vermonters rebuked them and refused to tolerate their ignorance. The Vermont Legislature considered a bill prohibiting anybody older than 12 years old from wearing a mask or a disguise. Some communities worked to prohibit Klan activities. On an individual basis, some members of the community refused to do business with businesses or people associated with the Klan. Strong emotions about the Klan sometimes divided communities, pitting sympathizers against non-sympathizers.
As Willard looked back on those dark days in the Kingdom when a contingent of strangers and community residents rose up, donned robes and hoods, and burned crosses that lit the night sky, she said it seemed unbelievable that such a thing ever happened in rural Vermont, an area that was, and is, filled with people who pride themselves on getting along with each other.
“I was brought up to get along with people,” Willard said. “I was told if you can’t say something good about your neighbors, don’t say anything at all.”
Although Elm Street was largely a Protestant section of town, she said that people of all faiths mingled freely with each other. Ethnicity or faith was never an issue there or elsewhere in the city. Although her parents were strong Catholics, she said they taught their six children to respect other people’s religious beliefs. They had no qualms about allowing her to tag along with a friend to another church. Willard said it emotionally hurt her parents knowing that a segment of the community was trying to send them a message that they weren’t wanted—a message that was in stark contrast to how they were treated in the community.
Because of her young age at the time, Willard said she knew very little of the area’s Klan activities other than the cross burnings that she witnessed. However, it was her understanding that Klan members and sympathizers were in the vast minority in the area and that the burning crosses, although they attracted onlookers, were not a welcome sight.
“I don’t think the city liked the cross burnings,” she said. “But they didn’t know what to do. I still get the shivers thinking about those burning crosses.”
