A new question has been asked at checkout at the White Market stores in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury in recent weeks, “Would you like to round up for (a local nonprofit)?”
The Lyndon Outing Club was the first beneficiary, and more than $10,000 in donations resulted from people agreeing to round up. For example, a $55.08 grocery bill bumps to an even $56, adding a 92-cent donation.
The $10,000 was raised over a six-week period.
Currently shoppers at the markets can support Fenton Chester Ice Arena in Lyndon Center.
In mid-November, the family-owned White Market stores launched what they are calling Coins for Community.
The roundup program allows customers of the family’s three grocery markets, two in Lyndonville and one in St. Johnsbury, to contribute to local causes with small amounts that add up.
Wendy Beattie, president of the Lyndon Outing Club’s board, said on Tuesday she suggested the idea of the rounding up for a collection for non profits to the owners of White Market last year. “We are just so thankful and grateful to White Market and the community,” she said.
“I am so grateful, it was Megan Matthers, she was the one who suggested it, I knew that the Littleton Coop did something similar, so I said okay, I am going to follow up on this,” said Beattie. “I met with Sarah Lafferty (third generation of the Bona family to run the markets) and she was so excited about it from the get-go; hats off to Sarah.”
Matthers is a new board member for the Lyndon Outing Club.
The Lyndon Outing Club is a longtime volunteer-run organization with little means, and the infusion of the more than $10,000 in donations is significant, said Beattie.
There is a list of repairs that are needed at the Lyndon Outing Club “to get it updated,” Beattie said, including lift repairs and a new furnace.
Lafferty said there are nonprofits lined up through August to benefit from the Coins for Community program.
“The biggest, most important qualifier right now is they have to be local, the money has to stay in the surrounding area of our stores – in the Northeast Kingdom,” said Lafferty. “I think I’m looking for groups that improve living in our communities. I’m choosing groups that we already support.”
Lafferty said “Kingdom Animal Shelter is coming right up, and the Fairbanks Museum is coming right up, we’ve got a really cool mix.”
She said the day the program kicked off, she read the front page story in The Caledonian-Record about the ice rink’s financial woes.
Lafferty said she spent a lot of time there as a child, and she arranged for the ice rink to be the second beneficiary.
“We’re trying to have a mix of different sectors,” said Lafferty.
H.O.P.E., Helping Other People Everyday, of Lyndonville, will be the beneficiary one month this year, and a senior group will be in the mix soon, too.
“Whatever a customer’s passion is they will feel like they are represented from the mix we are picking,” she said.
Lafferty said, “There are so many assets that our kids have and our area has that are because of decades of volunteers holding these things together with glue and bubble gum … so many people forget that, the outing club is not a business in the sense that somebody is profiting … and the same can be said of so many groups that are behind this.”
She said White Market will communicate the results of each month’s totals and how the money is spent by the partners.
“I want to be able to go back and say we raised $10,000 for the Outing Club in December and that ended up going to x, y and z,” she said. “I would love for our customers to see how all of these nickels and dimes added up, for them to see that ‘I helped pay for that!’ ’’
Lafferty said, “For a lot of people they get to the register and they don’t know what their total is going to be anyways.”
“For some the nickels and dimes (they roundup) they’re not even noticing, it’s not huge sums,” said Lafferty. “It’s easy, and it doesn’t seem like they’re doing a lot … I hope when they see numbers like $10,000 they say, ‘That was worth me doing that!’ I hope people don’t get sick of us asking!”
