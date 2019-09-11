Woman Convicted Of Corn Maze Assault On Police Officer

A St. Albans woman was convicted of assaulting a police officer while drunk at the Great Vermont Corn Maze in North Danville last fall.
Jordan King, 34, pleaded no contest to simple assault and guilty to disorderly conduct and simple assault of protected professional in Caledonia Superior Court Monday in exchange for a 0-1 year sentence, all suspended with probation and $441 in court surcharges.
The state dismissed a charge of resisting arrest as part of the plea deal approved by Judge Mary Miles Teachout.
The agreement calls for King to be subject to special conditions of probation including 20 hours of community service and alcohol screening. King is also prohibited from entering onto the corn maze property.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, King had been facing a possible sentence of over four years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Scott Gagnon was on a security detail at the maze’s annual “Dead North” haunted cornfield event at 1404 Wheelock Road in Danville on Oct. 12, 2018 when he was called to the main building for a report of two intoxicated females.
Both provided preliminary breath tests and police said one registered a blood alcohol content of .0415 percent. But the second female — identified as King — blew much higher numbers, registering a blood alcohol content of .145 percent.
Gagnon told King she was too intoxicated to go through the maze sparking an outburst by King, said police.
“The next thing I knew she was hollering that she had enough and said she was ‘f****** done’ and she was going to leave, but she was headed the wrong direction,” wrote Gagnon in his affidavit in the support of the charges. “I told her that I would walk her to the parking lot. She told me that I was going to lose my job.”
According the report, the situation escalated when King refused to get on one of the buses used by the corn maze to transport customers to and from the maze entrance.
“She became threatening and said ‘What are you going to do if I don’t?’,” wrote Gagnon. “She was hollering and making a scene. I told her I would charge her with disorderly conduct. I then took her arm and escorted her toward the bus. She refused and swung at me,” wrote Gagnon in his report.
Police said King then resisted being handcuffed and being put on the bus and repeatedly punched Gagnon and kicked him in the chest and into the windshield of the bus, knocking the wind out of him.
