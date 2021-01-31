St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.