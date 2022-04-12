250th Anniversary Of The Pine Tree Riot

The Pine Tree Riot happened 250 years ago on April 14, 1772, in the town of Weare, N.H. on the site where the Quimby Inn once stood, today a large millstone with a plaque marks the site on Rte. 114 where the Riot took place.
In the early 1700s, more and more people were leaving England and coming to the American Colonies for a new life and hoping for less control from King George III. Forestry was an important industry in the new colonies and continues to be in NH today.
As early settlements grew and moved from the NH coast inland, the plentiful and valuable resource, our trees, became more important for landowners.
In the late 1600s, England realized they had over logged their own forests to the point they were unable to provide large trees for masts used on the wooden sailing ships of King George III’s Royal Navy. So the King claimed all the white pine trees in the new colonies which exceeded 24 inches in diameter belonged to the King of England. However, in 1722 the British Parliament and the King passed a law to reduce the size of the white pine trees, they would call their own, from 24 inches to 12 inches in diameter, to be sure they would have a continuous supply of white pine tree masts for future Royal Navy ships.
To understand what a loss of value this change of tree diameter to all who owned forest land, to sawmills, and everyone dependent on valuable white pine lumber, is to understand the following: A 16-foot log with a 24-inch diameter produces a total of 425 board feet of lumber compared to a 12-inch diameter white pine 16-feet long log which would produce only 95 board feet of lumber (one board foot of lumber is 1-inch thick by 1-foot long by 1-foot wide). If that wasn’t enough to get folks worked up, the King had his surveyors go out and mark with the King’s “Broad Arrow Mark” on all white pine trees 12 inches and larger, which they wanted to save for the King’s Royal Navy, and notified the settlers that if they wanted the pine trees left, they first had to pay for a royal license in order to cut any of the remaining white pine trees, on the colonist’s land.
When Benning Wentworth was Governor of NH he did very little to enforce the King’s pine tree laws, but in 1766 John Wentworth (Benning’s nephew) became Governor and began to enforce the King’s pine tree laws by sending out Surveyors to check the sawmills in Goffstown and Weare and measure the diameter of white pine logs. They found pine logs from 15” to 36” in diameter and claimed they were the property of the King’s, which the mill owners were fined for and were ordered to pay fines on February 7, 1772.
The Sawmill owners of Goffstown paid their fines to get the logs back, but the sawmill owners in Weare did not. On April 13th, Sheriff Whiting and Deputy Quigly rode into South Weare with a warrant to arrest sawmill owner Ebenezer Mudgett who was the leader of the Weare mill owners. By the time they found Mudgett, it was dark and Mudgett agreed to meet the Sheriff and Deputy the following morning - who were staying at the Quimby Inn.
Mudgett and others planned throughout the night how they would respond to the King’s representatives at the morning meeting – with the sheriff and deputy. They decided enough is enough of the King’s taking more and more and that they would take a stand by not paying the fines and that they would run both representatives out of town.
Early in the morning Mudgett and others surprised Sheriff Whiting and Deputy Quigly in their rooms and pulled them out of bed, whipped them, took them outside where their horses were waiting with their manes and tails sheared off and both were forced onto their horses and run out of the town of Weare.
Sheriff Whiting didn’t give up his efforts to collect fines and later in the spring captured one of rioters, so the others involved agreed to pay the bail money and appear in court. That September eight men from Weare appeared in Superior Court in Amherst and the Judge fined each man 20 shillings, which was a very light punishment for their crimes. The Judge and many other citizens of New Hampshire thought the pine tree laws were oppressive and unfair.
Ebenezer Mudgett and other loggers and sawmill owners stood up and rebelled against the King’s “Pine Tree Laws” which encouraged others to stand up and push back. This became the spark that one year later fueled the Tea Party in 1773 and then the Revolutionary War against Great Britain in 1775, also known as the American War of Independence. The rebellion started in Weare, New Hampshire by a few proud, hardworking folks like Ebenezer Mudgett and others who decided to rebel against the King’s outrageous laws.
Tom Thomson, of Orford, N.H., is the owner of the Thomson Family Tree Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.