Thank you for another incredible season on the trails! However, it is with heartache that we must write another End of Season note knowing that not all were able to visit Kingdom Trails this year. These times leave us even more grateful for access to green space, forested land, and recreation as so many folks are still confined to rooftops, balconies, and sidewalks.
We have deepened our appreciation and sense of privilege for the refuge and renewal that our trails afford us, adding new value to the practice of Riding with Gratitude and it’s mantras; Respect This Gift, Care for Others, Protect Nature, and Be the Example.
This code of conduct we adopted from Bike Borderlands is a crucial element to reaffirm respectful behavior, yet we recognize that it is just one step toward making our trails accessible and welcoming. Therefore we are proud to have put forth so many incredible initiatives throughout this past year to holistically support our community and private landowners.
We begin with our organization being more open to and in conversation with our community, listening better to their needs and concerns by debuting our monthly Community Chat series. We engaged the community throughout our now completed Capacity Study process as they directly informed the priorities we are actively tackling to address our congestion and infrastructure challenges. We offered more Volunteer Work Days and expanded our already existing Ambassador Program to increase trail user engagement, education and accountability. And we held strong to our commitment to equity and inclusion, working with Vermont Adaptive and the Kelly Brush Foundation, to now host 53 miles of Adaptive MTB trails!
Above all we were proud to partner with and financially support the Town of Burke to complete the East Darling Hill road project, offering a bike lane, securing parallel trail access, and providing a safer intersection for all. We have continued our valued relationship with the Vermont Land Trust to conserve 7 miles of trails and 271 acres of land on Darling Ridge with the support of Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, and contributions from over 740 local businesses and community members to ensure the land will remain undeveloped and available for public recreation as well as farming, forestry, and educational activities forever.
In closing, we are profoundly grateful to you and humbled by your continued support. Without the vision 27 years ago by our founders and the volunteer toil by which the original trails were hand built; without the now 104 private landowners who generously share their land; without our resilient and hardworking staff, some of which have been with the KT Team for 20 years (CJ Scott, Trail Director!) who make it possible for us to keep the network open, safe, and enjoyable; without our members who respectfully and loyally recreate and ride here; this incredible gift would not exist.
Abigail Long is the Executive Director of the Kingdom Trail Association, Co-Chair of the Vermont Trails and Greenway Council, and NEK Collaborative Board Member. Long resides in Burke with her husband and their 9 month old son.
