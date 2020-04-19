Dear Governor Scott:

The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium urgently asks you to intercede against the Vermont State Colleges System’s plan to close Northern Vermont University (NVU).

The Fairbanks Museum has a long relationship with the Lyndon campus and currently employs five alumni who contribute regularly to statewide programs. The Eye on the Sky, Vermont’s signature weather forecast, would not exist without its Lyndon State graduates (Mark Breen, Steve Maleski, Lawrence Hayes and Chris Kurdek). Their combined meteorology and broadcast skills are a unique product of the acclaimed Atmospheric Sciences program on the Lyndon campus.

A decision to close NVU would undermine all three of your Priority Initiatives, and demonstrate an absence of vision in stark contrast to your leadership during the COVID 19 pandemic.

