By acclamation in the NH House, and by a ⅔ vote in the Senate, the General Court has embraced HB 1454, a bill that uses site-specific hydrogeologic science to require that new solid waste landfills be located so that when (not if!) they leak, they won’t pollute nearby lakes and rivers within a matter of scant weeks or months. The sponsors carefully negotiated the bill’s language with the leadership of the Department of Environmental Services (DES) so that it unequivocally exempts any and all expansions of existing landfills (which fortunately have been sited in generally favorable locations).
But Governor Sununu vetoed the bill in June, offering a blizzard of misinformation about the economics and science of the matter. So all that NH needs to bring itself into the 20th Century (the period when many other states made it more difficult or impossible to build a new landfill in a geologically and environmentally ruinous location) is for the legislators to repeat their prior votes. The case was incredibly strong before the veto that the bill would protect our environment and public health at little or no cost; 6/7ths of the land in the state has relatively impermeable clay-rich soil under it that holds polluted groundwater in place, and we only need about 0.08% of the land in NH to place our trash for the next 100 years. [here’s an excellent video from a middle-school science project showing the difference between sensible and senseless sites for landfills].
But in the four months since the last legislative vote, all of the new information coming from the national and local levels has only reinforced the need for this 400-word simple fix to a glaring mistake in the state’s landfill siting criteria.
Most importantly, both of the national solid waste industry’s trade associations have now declared that a large group of “forever chemicals” called PFAS in trash pose a national problem that will cost the nation hundreds of billions of dollars in cleanup costs. In a remarkable May 10 letter to Congressional committees, the trash industry is now no longer denying the cancer and other health hazards of PFAS, or claiming that their landfills can keep PFAS out of the environment! Instead, they are simply calling for the cleanup costs to be borne by the manufacturers of the products disposed of in landfills, a stance I am generally sympathetic to. The industry has asked Congress to intervene in EPA’s pending rulemaking (to declare PFAS a hazardous waste) with respect to damages from releases of treated landfill leachate (which still contains PFAS). But very significantly, they specifically did NOT ask for relief from those damages caused by “underlying soil and groundwater contamination from a MSW landfill”! The industry now acknowledges what the scientific literature has long documented—even “state of the art” landfills inevitably leak.
