The men and women of the Vermont State Police are united in their shock and anger in witnessing video of an egregious display of police brutality in Memphis that led to a man’s death.

“This blatant, horrific use of excessive force by members of law enforcement shocks the conscience,” said Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police. “I am sickened by what I saw and share the outrage that so many people are feeling. It is beyond appalling that officers who should be protecting and serving the public instead beat a man to death after a traffic stop. These officers failed in their basic humanity, betrayed their oaths, and tarnished not only their own badges but those of police officers everywhere. I applaud the authorities in Tennessee for bringing murder charges so quickly, because murder is the only way to characterize this terrible attack.”

The colonel continued: “I know I speak for every member of the Vermont State Police, sworn and civilian, in expressing our anger over this incident and our collective call for an end to police brutality and excessive force. We extend our condolences to the family, loved ones and supporters of Tyre Nichols, and we understand that the impact of his death is far-reaching.”

The Vermont State Police wants residents and visitors to our state to understand that VSP has in place systems and training that seek to prevent similar incidents from occurring here.

