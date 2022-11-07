Addison Chandler: Facing Our Fears

Hi. My name is Addie. Thank you for taking the time this morning to listen to me. I sincerely wish I could have been up here talking about something a little lighter, but I feel this is something that needs to be listened to. We already heard from Mr. Weiss about anti-Semitism and his own Jewishness, and now I am here to talk about my Jewishness and my experiences with antisemitism, with the hope that it will resonate with you because, maybe, you see me as a peer.
I am fifteen years old, I like to read, I play the guitar, my favorite color is green, and I am afraid of being Jewish. I was afraid of being Jewish when I was seven years old and a stranger in a YouTube comment section told me to burn in Hell because I was the devil. I was afraid of being Jewish when I was eight, nine, ten, and all through elementary and middle school because my siblings and I were told, in the gentlest way one can, by our mother that there are people in this world that hate us because of our Jewishness, some even wish us dead. I was afraid of being Jewish when I, like Mr. Weiss, grew up imagining what would happen to me if the Holocaust happened now. I, like every other Jew I know, grew up with the weight of knowing that I would have ended up in the same ovens as my Jewish peers. The weight of six million people just like me was a heavy weight to carry in fifth grade, and I was afraid.
I was afraid of my Jewishness when I was eleven, on my way to school, because I passed a train with a swastika spray painted on it. That was the first time I had ever seen one in person. I was afraid of my Jewishness when I was twelve, because the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting had just taken place and I worried about what could happen to the Temple I attended. I was afraid of being Jewish when I was fourteen, and I came to the Academy and within just one semester, I experienced more anti-Semitism than I had in my entire life. I was afraid of being Jewish when people I barely knew came up to me in class and in the halls and told me I was going to be murdered. I was afraid when I had a peer draw a picture of Hitler on my classwork and begin to draw a swastika on my friend’s. And when I had a peer show me a picture of a puppy and say, “see this puppy? He hates Jews. He’s gonna kill you.” Which was so absurd it actually made me laugh. But that’s not even half of it! There were dozens of Jewish jokes made at my expense about my murder. I was new to this school and like everyone else, all I wanted was to fit in with my peers, but I was, instead, greeted with morbid reminders of my Jewishness, and veiled threats.
Most recently, I was afraid of being Jewish at fifteen, on Yom Kippur, because there were swastikas carved into the walls of this school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.