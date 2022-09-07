Silence is complicity, so whether you’re a solopreneur or one of the state’s largest and most iconic brands, it’s time to take a firm stance on reproductive rights.

Vermont employers have a critical role to play in defending and advancing access to essential care for their workers, consumers, and communities. That’s why we’re calling on businesses across the state to endorse Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment - a historic opportunity to permanently enshrine reproductive rights in our state constitution.

As business leaders, we consider a person’s right to choose to be not only a moral imperative but an economic one as well. In short, a Vermonter who can make decisions about their own reproductive health care, including whether to become pregnant, use birth control, or seek abortion care, is a Vermonter with a firm grip on the reins of their financial future.

Not having enough money to care for a child or support another one is the most common reason people give for wanting to end a pregnancy and Vermonters are rightfully concerned about the financial consequences of carrying a pregnancy to term. In fact, someone who is denied access to abortion and forced to give birth is more likely to experience household poverty lasting at least four years; more likely to not have the resources to cover basic living expenses like food, housing, and transportation; more likely to have lower credit scores and higher debt loads; and their children are more likely to live below the federal poverty level.

