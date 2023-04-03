Alyssa Ball: Raising Cerebral Palsy Awareness

My name is Alyssa Ball, and I am a junior here at St. Johnsbury Academy. I have many interests and hobbies.
I love reading, adore anything related to Harry Potter, and enjoy spending time with my boyfriend. I want to be an author when I grow up, and I have Cerebral Palsy.
March is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month.
I knew that I wanted to recognize the month with a chapel talk, but wasn’t sure where to begin and how much to include, so I decided to share a bit about my experience of having CP as a student.
Let me start by saying just a little bit about what cerebral palsy is. CP is one of the most common childhood disabilities and represents a wide range of fine and gross motor function impairments, mental delay, and other combinations caused by injury to the brain through trauma, lack of oxygen at birth, or another cause. I got CP from a stage 4 brain bleed soon after my birth. It is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture and speech.
My experience with CP has been rough for obvious reasons, like trying to move around campus. Even harder has been dealing with the bullying that I endured throughout my middle school years, like being told that I was “a mistake” and called “a vegetable.”
While it is much better here at SJA, I have still been exposed to the unkind actions of some fellow students who have been impatient, judgemental, and mean. The word “retard” unfortunately followed me from middle school to here.
There are many teachers and students who go out of their way to help me and think of ways to make navigating campus, and the anxiety I experience, better. I have to remind myself sometimes to focus on the good in people that I see each day because of my disability, especially when the negative experiences hurt.
Growing up, I didn’t see much representation of people with disabilities in the shows that I watched or the toys that I played with. I recently learned that there was Barbie in a wheelchair, which was progress, but they couldn’t get her to fit in the doll house’s elevator with her wheelchair - so instead of changing the house, they stopped producing the doll.
That resonated with me because I identified with the experience of not fitting in and being excluded. I will share two examples with you. The first is when the path between Fuller and Colby is closed due to ice. I can’t use the handicapped access and depend on people to open the heavy door for me.
The second is trying to navigate through the backpacks while coming in and out of chapel every morning. It is difficult and scary. I know that there is work planned to make the campus more accessible, but in the meantime, it is challenging.
I did not give this talk today to make people feel bad for me. I know that many people don’t know about cerebral palsy, and I wanted to put a face to the disability. I wanted to remind everyone that kindness matters and ask people to please be patient because I am doing the best that I can.
Cerebral Palsy is not a one size fits all disability and is different for everyone who has it. The green ribbon that was handed out this morning is to increase awareness and support those who have CP. I invite you to wear it or keep it in support of Cerebral Palsy month. Thank You.
Alyssa Ball delivered these comments to the St. Johnsbury Academy community during morning chapel and received a standing ovation.
