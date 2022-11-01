Recently as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month I wrote about Umbrella’s growing interest in expanding our prevention programming to include efforts directly targeted toward those who cause harm in relationships. The rationale of this undertaking is based on the reality that while our work in supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence is essential and will continue to grow and evolve in order to meet community members’ needs, something more must be done. If we want to truly live in a NEK where all people thrive free from abuse and oppression, we have to address all aspects of prevention including specific programming geared toward those who have caused harm or could cause harm in relationships.
After three months of in-depth investigation, listening, learning and synthesizing, we developed a report that highlighted a set of five recommendations for how to move forward programming related to domestic violence accountability in the NEK. With these recommendations in hand, Umbrella and our community partners have been imaging next steps. The first two initiatives we will be planning for and piloting this year are a confidential violence prevention warm-line as well as a domestic violence accountability class.
The purpose of the warm-line is to provide a prevention-oriented, confidential service specifically designed to be as accessible as possible to any member of the NEK impacted by domestic violence, no matter their physical location (rurality), criminal location (where they are at in a criminal proceeding), or social location (marginalization or stigmatization). Typically, interrupting domestic violence means involving the criminal justice system and oftentimes takes place after acts of violence have already happened. For marginalized and stigmatized individuals in our community, involving the criminal justice system is not a safe or realistic option and so instances of violence go uninterrupted and cycles of violence remain unbroken.
The accountability class will add another option for individuals to the NEK as there is already one Domestic Violence Accountability Program on offer here. While the planning team is still selecting the specific curricula that will be used, there are several qualities we are looking for to adapt in the NEK. We aim toward bringing a class to the community that has been identified by our national partners as being a promising new approach with significantly better outcomes than the first generation of accountability programs. This fall we aim to get the offering certified within the state and pilot it in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.