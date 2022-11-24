During this time of year as the calendar winds down and the holiday season begins, it is a good practice to reflect on and take stock of the goodwill in our community. There is so much to be worried about in our world - climate change, the violent and harmful ways we treat one another, the deep divisiveness that keeps us apart - to name just a few.
Like our world, our small northeast corner of Vermont also experiences tragedy and injustice. At Umbrella, much of our work centers on these experiences. From domestic and sexual violence to marginalization due to gender identity, racism, socio-economic status, experiences of substance use disorder, former incarceration, etc., community members here in our towns know all too well the despair that can take root in our society. It is easy to feel overwhelmed and dispirited with the state of things. However, this time of year offers an opportunity for hope and to envision more.
Despite the real and enduring challenges named, there is so much to be grateful for. I think of the volunteers who work tirelessly and patiently as Guardians ad Litem as well as those who support our two community justice centers working to provide restorative solutions to those who have been diverted from incarceration or are maneuvering the criminal system. I consider the wildly successful Halloween Parade that took place in St. Johnsbury this fall and the commitment of volunteers who were so driven to create a fun and family-friendly event for area families. I think about volunteer coaches going above and beyond, noticing a child may not have all the support they need at home, making sure that child gets to practice and has the opportunity to be involved. Those individual efforts are heroic. Compassion can also happen on a broader scale, like when the town of St. Johnsbury signed on to the Declaration of Inclusion earlier this month, condemning all discrimination and welcoming all people.
There are countless examples of how when we want to, we can and do choose compassion. On a human level, we all know the essential importance of connection and the opportunity to be known, accepted and cared for. When our community seeks opportunities to encircle others with those values as priority, we are at our best. From that foundation, we can be the kind of community that is sought after, the place others will flock to. Compassion is an important tier of any community development plan. Recreation, art, market-rate housing, and universal broadband all fall short as elements important to community development if they are placed in a community where all people are not valued, and loved. Compassion informs the character of a place. I see a lot of momentum towards building that character in our small neck of the woods. This holiday season, I hope for more of that building and centering in the months and years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.