Twenty years ago I began work as an advocate for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. I remember survivors telling me their stories and hearing them wonder aloud if they were the only ones who had partners who terrorized them. I recall sharing with clients (most of whom were women) about some of the behaviors less commonly thought of as abusive – such as economic control or emotional and verbal abuse – and having women ask, “how do you know he does these things”? The other very common theme when speaking with clients then was to ask about the partner who was causing them harm. Much of the time, the client expanded on the fact that their partner had either witnessed domestic violence at home or had been abused themselves as a child.
We are all products of a multitude of influences that lead us to be who we are and behave the way we behave. However, no one is pre-destined to act a certain way because of our pasts. Humans are way more complicated than that. Nature and nurture play a role in contributing to who we become. What happened to us as children is definitely something that impacts us and it can in a variety of ways. In addition to these more personal influences, we are also a product of our culture, whether we like to admit it or not. Messages related to gender, race and sexuality are part of the air we breathe daily.
So, suffice it to say, humans are super complex and there isn’t any one reason why some choose to harm their partners. What seems to be quite clear, however, is that the strategies to curb that harm have not been nearly as nuanced as the influences that contribute to someone choosing to use violence and coercive control in their relationships. Further, the strategies we have tried have been largely ineffective. We have not seen any great reduction in domestic violence occurrences in our country and certainly not in the NEK.
This realization led Umbrella and many local partners to take a closer look at this issue and envision something different.
Last spring, Umbrella led a process to understand more about the experiences of those who cause harm in their relationships in the NEK. The process involved speaking with survivors, people who cause harm as well as service providers, in order to get a sense of what is happening and to begin to vision what should be happening. We also spoke with experts around the country and learned of innovative new approaches taking place. Based on all of this, we developed a set of recommendations as well as a plan to pilot several promising interventions. In the coming weeks, we will share more about those projects. For now, if you would like to check out the report and recommendations you can access it here:https://www.umbrellanek.org/press.
Amanda Cochrane is Executive Director of Umbrella.
