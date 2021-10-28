Throughout the month of October, Umbrella has been offering opportunities for the community to learn more about domestic violence. We hosted an advocacy training series, organized a community walk and put forward a social media campaign in conjunction with national partners organized around the themes “Everyone Knows Someone” and “We are Resilient.”
In addition to that, we connected with local businesses to gain their support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To date, they have raised more than $16,500 for our work supporting survivors and working to prevent gender-based violence. We are so grateful to them for their partnership.
Alongside our local efforts there has been national coverage on the issue. The murder by strangulation of Gabby Petito, allegedly by her partner, Brian Laundrie, has been all over the media. This case brought up so much to unpack related to domestic violence. The way many victims are treated by authorities, as well as many of the tactics abusers use were all displayed on the national stage. The case of course also illuminated the fact the national media still lifts up only select stories of this sort of violence and ignores others, in particular Black and Indigenous victims. Finally, this case’s media attention makes it seem like domestic violence homicide is rare. In reality, three women are killed per day by an intimate partner. Domestic Violence is not rare. As many readers will know, in our own small state of VT, a woman was murdered by her intimate partner earlier this month.
Another way domestic violence has entered public discourse recently is through the Netflix series, “Maid.” The series explores the life of its main character, Maddy, on her journey to be free from her abusive partner. Her partner uses many elements of domestic violence that we see all too often at Umbrella such as isolation, emotional abuse, economic abuse, and intimidation. That he doesn’t physically hit her is an important distinction, one not often made in televised portrayals of domestic violence. Her story shows how she navigates the complicated web of systems and services in place for survivors of domestic violence and their children – offering a glimpse of the positive supports and deeply troubling gaps that exist within our community response. While taking place in Washington state, Maddy’s story could be happening right here in VT.
Hopefully this media attention on domestic violence is helping people understand a little more about what abuse is really like and therefore might open up more options for support for survivors. And maybe even more could happen as a result of this awareness.
I hope this moment leads people to ask more questions and challenge the assumption that there is nothing that can be done to curb domestic violence from happening. We need to be asking, why is domestic violence prevalence so high? Why is it that some people want to control and harm their partners? What patterns do those people who cause harm need to unlearn? How can that happen? How can we build up resilience in youth today so that they don’t cause harm tomorrow? How can our systems reduce recidivism of domestic violence and instill improved relationship skills instead of creating more isolation among those who have caused violence in their relationships?
Finally, how are we as a society showing up for survivors, believing them and helping them get their needs met as they work to find safety and peace in their lives?
Thank you so much for those who have raised their own awareness about domestic violence this month. We look forward to getting beyond awareness with you in the months and years to come.
Amanda Cochrane is the executive director of Umbrella.
