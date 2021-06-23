Umbrella’s mission is to cultivate a Northeast Kingdom where all people thrive free from abuse and oppression. An important part of our work is related to supporting survivors of sexual violence. We support them when they want to report sexual violence and when they don’t want to report it. We support them years after the trauma happened as well as the day of the crime against them. We also work to support the community with prevention efforts aimed at building resilience among youth and others that are protective against future victimization and future perpetration.
Simply stated, we deeply care about survivors and are very invested in the issue in our community.
Because of that position, it may be hard for you to understand at first why the current community discourse related to the intolerance of housing sex offenders in St. Johnsbury is actually not in line with our values. It is not even in line with my personal view on the issue as a parent of three living in St. Johnsbury. I would like to explain why this line of reasoning is misguided and actually does the opposite of supporting sexual violence survivors in our community.
First, sexual violence against children and adults happens most commonly in situations where the victim knows the person who assaults them. Typically this person is a trusted adult like a family member, a coach, a family friend, etc. The stranger sexual violence assailant of a young person, common in our minds, occurs only 7% of the time. Suggesting the community is in danger in a new way because of housing sex offenders (who, by the way, were already housed here) discounts the reality of too many victims living in our community today. They are in fear from a threat living with them, going to school with them or working with them. Exclusive focus on sexual violence perpetrated by a stranger silences their experience further.
Secondly, according to the national group RAINN, out of every 1,000 sexual assaults, 975 perpetrators will walk free. 66.6% of sexual assaults are in fact, never reported. In addition, we also know that the vast majority of people incarcerated generally come from marginalized populations. According to the groundbreaking book by Michelle Alexander, The New Jim Crow, “People who enter the criminal justice system are overwhelmingly poor. Two-thirds detained in jails report annual incomes under $12,000 prior to arrest.” These two statistics point to the fact that those sex offenders in question about their housing represent only a small percentage of sexual crime perpetrators and also represent the most economically challenged. We should ask ourselves, why are we only targeting certain perpetrators?
Many perpetrators of sexual violence live in well-kept properties in town, hold positions of power and have access to potential victims. This is all to say, while it is true that those who have committed sexual violence once are at risk for committing it again – it is also true that those who have been caught are the most marginalized in our community already while those who remain undetected are typically those with the most access to resources and power. If we care about sexual violence victims some of the time, we should care about all sexual violence victims all of the time.
Third, the evidence is mixed at best when it comes to the effectiveness of sex crime registries. That topic would be hard to cover in a paragraph. Sufficed to say, for people who have harmed others in this way, some could think that isolating them and putting barriers to their livelihoods helps to limit their future perpetration while others could argue that those strategies could further encourage criminal behavior.
In conclusion, the topic of sexual violence is a complicated one and has many nuances. It is true the sexual violence survivors live with the impact of the trauma they have experienced for the rest of their lives, following the event. Let’s not cheapen their experiences by our selective outrage to a small slice of the problem but instead come together to find humane solutions to the many challenges our community faces.
One of Umbrella’s core values is to imagine a world where there is justice and all people are free from oppression and abuse. We work towards changing and challenging the systems and conditions that have maintained inequality. We imagine social change and we work towards it. We hope you will join us in this important work. To get involved feel free to contact us at info@umbrellanek.org.
Amanda Cochrane is executive director at Umbrella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.