Usually April is a time where we at Umbrella along with our partners across the country aim to elevate the pervasive problem of sexual assault, calling attention to the issue in our community and in our world. During a pandemic, the issue of sexual violence is more relevant than ever as survivors navigate a world with less access to support, medical care, and other community services.
If we can apply some of what we know about disasters and recessions as indicative of what happens during a global pandemic, we believe people are at a greater risk of sexual violence than they were before. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, “basic resources that can protect people from sexual violence often aren’t available after a disaster. Examples of these resources include safe housing, transportation, access to information, supportive friends and family, police protection, communication and health care…This chaos can make people …more likely to be sexually victimized.” After Hurricane Katrina, there was an astounding 98% increase in physical victimization of women.
So, we are concerned here at Umbrella but we are buoyed by the strength and persistence of this community to come together to reach out and help meet basic needs. NEKCA, with its state and community partners, has provided three meals per day and support of people who lost their housing and who are now living in in local motels and dorms. The Council on Aging has supported Meals on Wheels providers (Umbrella being one of them in Derby, VT) to increase meal production to 7 meals per week for homebound seniors in order to meet the growing need. There are so many large and small examples of people stepping up to support one another. Work to help people meet their basic needs is protective against gender-based violence.
Our services have become virtual in response to COVID-19 but we are still here 24 hours per day to provide support to survivors, advocacy through legal systems, housing and connection to needed services. Although our offices are not open for walk-ins, we are available through our hotlines in Caledonia and southern Essex Counties (802-748-8645) as well as Orleans and northern Essex Counties (802-334-0148).
