It is April – Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Theme based months are a useful tool to highlight issues faced by community members. In the case of domestic and sexual violence – the issue impacts us all.
This month, the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence released its new report, The Economic Impact of Domestic and Sexual Violence on the State of Vermont. Authors analyzed the costs associated with responding to violence from data pulled from five sectors including: health care, victim support and services, law enforcement, the judiciary system and the corrections system. The report details conservative estimates of the public costs of sexual and domestic violence in Vermont to a total of $111M per year. This sorts out to mean that the per capita cost of domestic and sexual violence to each Vermonter is $177.67 annually. These estimates are based on approximately 40,000 victims in Vermont each year, although it should be kept in mind that many survivors do not report abuse.
Authors indicate that the report and this data points to a simple conclusion: Vermont has a violence problem. The information contained in the report is illuminating as it demonstrates how, despite the amount of funding we allocate to these issues, the problem of domestic and sexual violence persists. Is that because the funding levels are not enough? Is it because some of the interventions we invest in are the wrong ones? I think the answer is likely all of the above.
We allocate funding towards interventions that haven’t evolved as much as our understanding of the issues have. We put band aids – albeit important and life-saving band aids—on the issue but rarely get at root causes or healing. Too often survivors are treated like they have done something wrong while the person who caused the harm is not held accountable in a meaningful way that in turn changes their future behavior. We assume our systems are responding in the ways we wish them to be but survivors and their advocates see that this simply is not the case universally in our state and in our region. Simply said, there is still so much to be done and so much better to do.
During this awareness month we have invited you to participate in a number of ways via social media – sharing your support of survivors and vowing to believe them when they disclose to you. We hope that these activities are validating for survivors and that they open the eyes of community members who may not have had personal experience with domestic or sexual violence themselves or with someone else in their lives.
We look forward to continuing to ask important questions and advocate for changes that could lead to better outcomes for all Vermonters. Umbrella has been doing this work for 45 years and will do so until our community thrives, free from abuse and oppression.
We will be celebrating our work and orienting towards the future of social change – one with more equality and one that is free from violence. Our Virtual Spring Gala & 45 Anniversary event will take place on May 14, 2021 6-7:30 p.m. For more information on how to purchase raffle tickets, donate and register for the event visit: https://www.umbrellanek.org/springgala.
Amanda Cochrane is the exexutive director of Umbrella.
