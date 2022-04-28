Those who have read opinion pieces from me before know that prevention is a common theme. If we truly want to end gender-based violence, we have to work toward preventing it from happening in the first place. One of the ways we can work toward decreasing gender-based violence and the resulting harm is through educating ourselves and our families.
One of the root causes of gender-based violence is our cultural norms about gender. Those working to prevent intimate-partner violence have been discussing gender for decades. When I was an educator in a similar program to Umbrella in the early 2000s, we presented the “Gender Stereotypes” activity to classrooms and community groups. This same exercise is still used today to unpack cultural norms in a variety of settings from police academies to schools.
The activity includes people imagining those stereotypes in our culture which tell us the qualities of what is expected to be a man and a woman. Participants call out these characteristics (usually with little variation despite group make-up). They include things like “strong, tough, angry, mean, big muscles, leader” on the man side and characteristics like, “pretty, physically weak, emotional, thin, sexy yet innocent,” for the woman side. The activity uncovers that strict gender stereotypes do not serve us as a culture very well. For example, if we think “real” men don’t show emotion, that cuts off a significant percentage of the population from experiencing the full spectrum of being human. Further and more nefariously, gender stereotypes also tend to be reinforced through violence (domestic violence, sexual violence, and violence related to LGBTQ+ identity), which of course creates a significant amount of suffering and pain for all involved. They can also be reinforced through the messages we send and don’t send to young people in our lives.
According to the 2019 VT Youth Risk Behavior Survey, LGBT students in Orleans and Caledonia counties were significantly more likely to report feeling sad or hopeless in the past year (65% and 63% of LGBT youth, respectively). This is compared with 25% of heterosexual/cisgender youth in Caledonia and 26% in Orleans. In Caledonia and Orleans, LGBT students were about half as likely to feel like they matter to people in their community as compared to heterosexual/cisgender students. We know that youth not feeling connected is a risk factor for suicide. In the US, gay teens are 4 times more likely than straight teens to attempt suicide.
Whether we are conscious of it or not, LGBTQ+ identified youth in our community are picking up from their families, schools and peers these irreparably damaging messages of their worth and their place within the community. I think you will all agree with me that this is absolutely unacceptable.
Young people are safer when they are allowed to express themselves and when there are trusted, safe adults in their lives who accept them. Young people are safer when they feel that their community accepts them and values them. I hope that we can decide to rally around young people in the NEK with one simple aim in mind - that all youth come to feel like they matter, no exceptions.
So, what can we do to meet this bold goal? One thing we can do is to begin to have what may feel like uncomfortable conversations with our children, family members and friends. We can talk about gender stereotypes, gender identity, sexuality and sexual orientation in age-appropriate ways that allow for safe and open communication. We can seek out more information when we need it and keep our hearts and minds open. Outright Vermont is a great resource as well as Umbrella. We would be happy to talk with you about having conversations with your children and families about how you can keep them safe and how you can encourage them to be compassionate community members.
Amanda Cochrane is executive director of Umbrella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.