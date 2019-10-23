What does justice look like for survivors of domestic violence? The answer will vary from survivor to survivor. Sometimes justice means that the abuser gets charged with a domestic assault, sometimes it means the survivor getting a relief from abuse order against an abusive partner. Sometimes justice doesn’t involve the judicial system at all.
When I think of justice for the survivors with whom we work I think about them living in an environment where abuse is not tolerated. A just community is one where the social contract takes seriously gendered violence and doesn’t tolerate it. It’s an environment where those who use violence against their partners feel extreme social pressure from acquaintances, family members, co-workers, employers and elected officials to cultivate healthy behaviors in relationships. All people are free and safe from harm.
A just society where power and control is not used to harm others is hard to imagine. We see it in countless examples – from bullying in the schoolyard to the persistence of anti-immigrant and racist ideologies. Behaviors like these and domestic violence are inextricably linked. Despite this dynamic, we can choose to create a community here in the Northeast Kingdom where survivors can feel there is a sense of justice for the harm abusive partners have caused them.
Justice is not being made to feel crazy for talking about the abuse. It is being heard, believed, and supported.
Justice happens when survivors are shown empathy throughout the judicial and legal process. It is ensuring victims have the information they need to feel safe.
Justice is when community partners, friends and family understand the repercussions of interactions with the abuser on the victim.
Justice is having the necessary resources in place to support survivors who are in the position to flee their circumstances. It is providing non-judgmental and trauma-informed support.
Justice is demonstrating support to survivors so they know that they are not alone. This Thursday, you have the opportunity to do just that.
Join us this Thursday, October 24 at 5:00 at the Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury where we will convene and end a “Walk for Justice.” Participants will meet at the Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury and walk together up Eastern Ave., across Main St., down Maple St. to head back to the Welcome Center via Railroad St. The walk will end with a short reflection and opportunity to honor survivors. Warm drinks will be available.
This event is being organized and sponsored by the Caledonia and Southern Essex County Domestic Violence Task Force. The aim is to honor survivors while bringing awareness to the community of the prevalence of domestic violence.
Amanda Cochrane is the Executive Director of Umbrella.
