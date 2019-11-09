Kristallnacht, also called the Night of Broken Glass took place Nov. 9 and 10, 1938 throughout Nazi Germany and Austria. With sledgehammers, ransacking and fire burning, civilian and paramilitary forces destroyed synagogues, buildings and Jewish owned businesses, leaving ruins. Many thousands of Jews were arrested and sent to concentration camps that night. German authorities did nothing to stop the assault. It is thought by scholars to be the official prelude to the Holocaust. But hatred doesn’t happen overnight.
In spite of lessons learned from the Holocaust, hatred towards Jews remains in countries throughout the world. Tribes have been warring since the beginning of time and Jews have been hated for centuries. And just like the bully who claims the victim brought it on themselves, the mantra of a deeply engrained undercurrent of anti-semitism has been as follows: There must be a reason. Jews are poised to take over the world. Jews are money grubbers and power grabbers who will take a mile if given an inch. As with most racial and religious discrimination, these biases find their way into our language. “He jewed him down” is an expression so common, many people who use it don’t even realize its inherent degradation of a whole people.
Jews were typically money lenders and merchants during a good chunk of the first century into medieval times because they were shut out of most professions and were also not permitted to own land. Since the Christian faith did not allow money lending among their own peoples, they forced Jews into money lending for their own purposes. Jews had to traverse dangerous routes to be a kind of traveling bank and also traveling salesmen. Leaving behind their own tight knit communities for long periods of time, strangers everywhere they went, dispersed in small numbers throughout the countryside, Jews were looked on as aliens while negotiating hard-won trust. Perhaps there were bad business deals along the way. Add this to a natural mistrust of the stranger and this led to assumptions that Jews overall were miserly cheaters. But this is only one of a myriad of false assumptions about Jews carried and metastasized through time. Diverse peoples of the world carry their journeys through time. When we don’t have a chance to learn about others, and get to know each other, we make assumptions which can easily fan the flames of hatred. Every child should be familiar with the Nostra Aetate in Vatican II which was a momentous step taken by the church to put out the spreading fire. But hatred starts much closer to home.
Our public schools have a golden opportunity to open doorways of understanding. First educators must learn the difference between teaching ABOUT religion and PRACTICING religion in schools. Teaching about religion is vitally important. When it is not taught, the pursuit of knowledge is exchanged for disputes over school prayer in the classroom, or how to avoid offending people by having a Chanukah song included in the Christmas Concert. Those debates are not about learning. They are about territory.
Learning is a humble enterprise, not an elite privilege. Our children must be encouraged to ask questions, even the hard ones, because if they are not allowed to ask, they will absorb fragmented answers, like in the game of telephone. The answers change and become more distorted with each telling. When children ask questions in school, teachers can guide them to work with others to explore resources and research answers together. This must start young and establish a pattern for life-long learning. The truth may not be tidy or easy, but more often than not it leads to a more accurate picture of history. The facts don’t change. Our discoveries and uncovering of the facts are what change and open up worlds of understanding.
Debate should not be a club, but a required course for all high school students. It builds skills in so many important areas for life: civil discourse, self-expression, teaches the value of articulating ideas, and above all it helps kids practice how to think things through.
False assumptions compound over time and can be terribly damaging when we don’t ask questions of ourselves and others. The world of people is a world of exchange. Exchange of goods and services. Exchange of ideas and implementing them. In order for exchange to be instructive instead of destructive, we must learn to exchange hatred and ignorance with questions and understanding. We must make it our business.
Amy Brenner Mitz, of Sugar Hill, N.H.,is an ordained cantor who has served congregations in Chicago, St. Louis, New York and New Hampshire.
