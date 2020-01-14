Amy Spear: It’s Time To Invest In Vermont Tourism

Tourism is a significant economic driver for many of Vermont’s rural communities. Visitors spend more than $2.5 billion in Vermont each year, and the tourism industry employs more than 32,000 Vermonters. The tax revenue generated by the tourism industry each year equates to a $1,450 tax savings for every Vermont household. Yet, the State budget has decreased promotion for this important industry by 6% over the last five years, resulting in an overall budget of $3.1 million with only $2 million designated for destination marketing. It’s time to reverse that trend and invest an additional $500,000 in destination marketing to help the small businesses remain viable and contribute to the economic vitality of our rural towns and villages.
After manufacturing, tourism represents the largest contribution of out-of-state money into the state’s economy. Additionally, the economic activity in our accommodations sector generates three times more dollar volume compared to the national average. We are fortunate that our robust tourism economy extends beyond the peak summer months typical of Northeastern destinations and includes busy foliage and winter tourism.
Vermont’s destination marketing capitalizes on distinct local characteristics which define towns and regions, amplifying Vermont’s authentic experiences to the 80 million people within a day’s drive of Vermont. The same attributes that give Vermonters a good quality of life also attract visitors. Many of Vermont’s intrinsic qualities in our rural communities are not available to those living in major metros, and they are desirable qualities in a vacation destination.
It’s not just vacations that benefit Vermont, but visitors who become residents contribute even more to our economy. When out-of-state people visit our communities, they experience a glimmer of what life could be like for them to live and work here. During their vacation, they might meet future colleagues and neighbors, discover a new business adventure, engage in a conversation that sparks a job idea, stumble upon their perfect community or home, or reaffirm a desire to make a life change and move to Vermont. Many Vermonters were once visitors who chose to become residents. In fact, according to Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development, 79% of remote worker program grantees first experienced Vermont as a tourist.
