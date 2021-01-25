Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In the midst of sudden school closures and a wild election season, many families heard about school choice for the first time this past year, though it’s been around for decades. I ardently wish the circumstances had been different, but I do believe that heightened national awareness about educational choice is good news.
This Jan. 24 to 30 marks the 11th annual National School Choice Week celebration, though it’s the first time we focus exclusively on virtual, drive-in and at-home events. But this much hasn’t changed: As a public awareness effort, our goal each year is to reach new people with our message that every child deserves a great education to match his or her unique needs, talents and interests.
We invite and welcome everyone into the fold. Last school year, for instance, we reached out to every school in the U.S. through emails, faxes, mailings, and phone calls, and nearly 26,000 schools of all types participated. That’s about 16 percent of all schools in the U.S., all celebrating National School Choice Week.
Over the last 11 years, we have learned a lot about what helps families understand school choice and be empowered to choose schools that make their children’s lives better. Our participants remind us that there is room in our communities and, in fact, within families, for different types of schools, depending on individual students.
