The Caledonian-Record recently published a story about Jay Peak launching a “Ground-breaking Carbon Reduction Project.” The one-million-dollar project will augment their existing propane heating system with a three-megawatt electric boiler. The project, funded mostly by taxpayer money, is expected to result in a net decrease of 2500 tons of carbon per year.

Antora Energy, the most obvious beneficiary of the project funds, says “Using our software, Jay Peak will switch from its existing propane boilers to a new electricity-powered system when local renewable energy is abundant and power prices are low, enabling Jay Peak to reduce energy costs and emissions.”

If there were periods when “local renewable resources” are abundant, then Vermont would not be importing more than 50% of its electricity. How often does this swap occur? Does the duration of the swap exceed the boiler start-up period?

It is difficult to believe that the projected decrease of 2500 tons of carbon will ever happen. Like many other green energy projects, this one appears to be a NIMBY approach to carbon emissions. While it is true that there will be less CO2 emitted specifically at Jay Peak, it is also true that whatever carbon savings occur will be more than offset by even more CO2 being emitted at the power plants that will provide the electricity for Jay Peak. This project, despite the advertising, will probably result in a large net gain in carbon.

