The Caledonian-Record recently published a story about Jay Peak launching a “Ground-breaking Carbon Reduction Project.” The one-million-dollar project will augment their existing propane heating system with a three-megawatt electric boiler. The project, funded mostly by taxpayer money, is expected to result in a net decrease of 2500 tons of carbon per year.
Antora Energy, the most obvious beneficiary of the project funds, says “Using our software, Jay Peak will switch from its existing propane boilers to a new electricity-powered system when local renewable energy is abundant and power prices are low, enabling Jay Peak to reduce energy costs and emissions.”
If there were periods when “local renewable resources” are abundant, then Vermont would not be importing more than 50% of its electricity. How often does this swap occur? Does the duration of the swap exceed the boiler start-up period?
It is difficult to believe that the projected decrease of 2500 tons of carbon will ever happen. Like many other green energy projects, this one appears to be a NIMBY approach to carbon emissions. While it is true that there will be less CO2 emitted specifically at Jay Peak, it is also true that whatever carbon savings occur will be more than offset by even more CO2 being emitted at the power plants that will provide the electricity for Jay Peak. This project, despite the advertising, will probably result in a large net gain in carbon.
A propane boiler is highly efficient, generally over 90%. The losses are mostly in the form of heated flue gas that is exhausted. Electric boilers are even more efficient, typically near 100%. They are more efficient mostly because they don’t emit flue gas. Electric elements can directly heat the water/steam which is used for heating.
On the surface this switch to electric sounds like an improvement. But Jay Peak needs heat, not electricity. The problem that Efficiency Vermont ignores is that electricity in the U.S. comes mostly from coal and natural gas power plants. If this Antora software somehow magically appropriates renewable energy during periods of abundance, then it is just shifting the fossil fuel-generated electricity onto other customers who might otherwise be using this abundance of renewable energy. This seems to be an accounting solution to an engineering problem.
When Jay Peak switches to electric heat, the grid will have to produce more electricity, regardless of who uses it. Using more electricity will require burning more fossil fuels. A typical coal power plant is less than 40% efficient; a natural gas power plant is approximately 45-55%. Electric heat uses far more fossil fuels than propane. Instead of switching, Jay Peak can continue using their propane boiler which is about 90% efficient.
If renewable power is the goal, then biomass power is a far better solution for Vermont. Our state has a tremendous supply of biomass. Instead of pouring money into chasing carbon ghosts and playing accounting games, Vermont taxes could instead be used to put in a biomass steam plant specifically for Jay Peak. It would provide full time permanent jobs for boiler operators and local fuel suppliers. If the plant were equipped for generation, the plant could also generate electricity, reducing the overall cost to Jay Peak. Three megawatts could bring in about $200 per hour all summer long when the heating load goes to zero.
How many permanent jobs will be created with Antora’s software? If Vermont tax money is going to be used for such projects, the projects should yield a direct benefit to Vermonters. This project will not benefit Vermonters or their environment.
Andrew Gentile is an electrical engineer and owner of Gentile Engineering, Inc. located in Sheffield, Vt. The company specializes in automating wood-fired boilers for performance and emissions optimization.
