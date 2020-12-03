Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu upended New Hampshire with what he called an “extraordinary step” to “save lives and ensure that health care facilities can remain nimble and adequately staffed and resourced” in his March 13 State of Emergency declaration.
It is “imperative … to prepare to respond to an increasing number of individuals requiring medical care and hospitalization,” he wrote in his first State of Emergency order. Around the same time, a fear-mongering “conservative estimate” published by the Harvard Global Health Institute said that 30,000 people in New Hampshire would need hospitalization due to the novel Coronavirus, and 6,500 ICU beds would need to be set aside just for Covid-19 patients.
ReopenNH didn’t exist when this was happening, because we believed like everyone else that the precautionary approach seemed reasonable for the initial 21-day State of Emergency period specified by state law. We came to exist; however, as it became clearer that the presumed threat from Covid-19 wasn’t going to materialize as projected and the actual threat was from a governor whose “extraordinary” measures continued. Nine months later, 12 State of Emergency renewals and 74 emergency orders have usurped the whole power of government into one office.
It is abundantly clear that we—unfortunately—were right to raise red flags about the governor’s “extraordinary” power. According to Health Forum, LLC, an affiliate of the American Hospital Association, New Hampshire had an average of 2,800 hospital beds available between 2014 and 2018, with very little variation in those years. The governor rightly sought to increase available beds in the early days of Covid-19, and by April 3, he had increased surge capacity to 5,000 beds. However, the number of beds used by Covid-19 inpatients peaked at only 6.62 percent of capacity, according to data from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. The percentage of beds used for all ailments remained constant during this time—only 65 percent of capacity. Even after the never-used surge beds were removed in the late spring, there has never been a threat of approaching capacity. Covid-19 patients occupy about 6 percent of hospital beds as of the end of November.
