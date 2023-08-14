As states across the country grappled with how to confront a growing tide of homelessness, Vermont had a chance to be the first state to end unsheltered homelessness.
Despite confronting the second highest rate of homelessness in the US in 2022, the state had achieved the lowest percentage of unsheltered, or “street” homelessness, thanks to its pandemic-era motel shelter program. This offered an opportunity for bold action to confront a crisis that was already garnering national attention. Instead, Governor Scott and legislators sent upwards of an estimated 25% of all Vermonters experiencing homelessness to city streets, parks, and cars.
The fallout from this policy choice was both predictable and preventable. In a March 2023 opinion piece, I wrote, “Eliminating funding for shelter does not eliminate the human and financial costs of homelessness. It simply displaces these costs to the state’s most vulnerable residents and the already overburdened emergency rooms, social service providers, schools, and communities.” Today, large towns and rural communities, including those in the Northeast Kingdom, are struggling to confront growing numbers of people living in streets, parking lots, and city parks. Recent flooding will further add to the ranks of Vermonters experiencing homelessness and homelessness while further depleting the state’s already insufficient and aging housing stock.
This crisis is neither inevitable nor intractable. Cities and states that are making progress on homelessness are setting bold targets, investing in proven solutions, rejecting false choices between permanent and interim solutions, and protecting the most vulnerable. Five linked strategies should guide Vermont’s approach to homelessness.
Strategies and Targets: First, Vermont should set ambitious and measurable goals to accelerate progress on solving homelessness. Ending unsheltered homelessness, not shelter, should be Vermont’s first priority. Confronted with one of the country’s highest rates of homelessness, Oregon’s leaders have set bold and specific targets that include taking 10% of unhoused people off the street by January 2024. “We’ve been very specific that by the end of the calendar year, we want to have a minimum of 600 new shelter beds, 1,200 people rehoused, and a minimum of 8,750 people being supported through rental assistance that we’re preventing from becoming homeless,” Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said in a recent Vox interview.
Follow the Science: Second, Vermont should invest in data-proven practices to end homelessness. Decades of research have shown that the vast majority of people experiencing homelessness, including those with severe mental illness, substance use disorder, and frequent encounters with the criminal justice system can be successfully housed using a Housing First model, a practical and philosophical approach that prioritizes providing permanent housing to people experiencing homelessness. Places and institutions with populations larger than Vermont bringing Housing First to scale, including Houston, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Finland and the Veterans Administration, are making dramatic progress. It is time for Vermont state, city, and institutional leaders to adopt Housing First as the cornerstone of state and local policy decisions, investments, and housing and programs.
Reject Zero Sum Thinking: Third, it’s time to reject zero sum thinking on shelter and housing. Vermont has not only failed to produce adequate housing for many decades, it has also failed to create an adequate safety net of shelter, or interim housing options. Basic arithmetic shows that it will take years to eliminate the need for interim solutions. Even prior to flooding, Vermonters were falling into homelessness far faster than they were exiting it. The state is not producing permanent housing quickly enough to eliminate the need for interim solutions. A robust safety net of interim housing developed in line with the best practices, including the use of non-congregate shelter, is critical not only for Vermont’s response to homelessness but also to other crises, including floods and other natural disasters. States such as California and Oregon leveraged pandemic funding to convert motels and other properties into non-congregate shelter, offering innovative and adaptable models on how to increase both interim and permanent housing in a single investment.
Protect the Vulnerable: Calls to protect the vulnerable resound across Vermont, and yet our current homelessness policy continues to leave many of the most at-risk behind. Vermonters with disabilities, LGBTQ individuals, and BIPOC Vermonters experience homelessness at far greater rates. Marked geographic disparities persist as well: the rural Northeast Kingdom reports a high per capita rate of homelessness but lacks shelter.
Unfortunately, many of our homelessness policy decisions have amounted to empty rhetoric with little tangible action to prioritize these individuals and communities. The recent bill passed by the legislature applies a definition of disability that excludes many at high risk and conspicuously neglects geographically and physically accessible and appropriate housing. Little attention is paid to narrowing the sharp differences in resources across the state. To truly “protect the vulnerable,” Vermont must reject arbitrary definitions of vulnerability based on stigma rather than evidence, target specific gaps, and build the capacity of local communities and partners to implement proven strategies effectively and equitably.
Remove Local Barriers: Local communities can’t alone solve state policy failures on homelessness; however, communities must be part of the solution and not the problem. Many studies have demonstrated the harms of forcibly relocating and criminalizing unhoused people. None support sweeps, policing, or camp removals as effective strategies for addressing homelessness. Community leaders can instead achieve real progress on homelessness by embracing proven solutions, including Housing First, and removing local barriers to housing and shelter development. At the same time, they must take immediate action to meet the basic needs of unsheltered people, including safe sleeping and sanitary facilities.
Vermont Stronger: Vermont can choose to manage homelessness with evidence-based, win-win strategies or let homelessness manage its communities, hospitals, libraries, and public services. Last Spring, Governor Scott and lawmakers chose an approach that will continue to plague local communities and draw national shame. As the state seeks to build back better from flooding, it’s time to insist on a homelessness policy that will make Vermont Stronger for everyone.
Anne N. Sosin is a public health practitioner and researcher at Dartmouth College.
