As states across the country grappled with how to confront a growing tide of homelessness, Vermont had a chance to be the first state to end unsheltered homelessness.

Despite confronting the second highest rate of homelessness in the US in 2022, the state had achieved the lowest percentage of unsheltered, or “street” homelessness, thanks to its pandemic-era motel shelter program. This offered an opportunity for bold action to confront a crisis that was already garnering national attention. Instead, Governor Scott and legislators sent upwards of an estimated 25% of all Vermonters experiencing homelessness to city streets, parks, and cars.

The fallout from this policy choice was both predictable and preventable. In a March 2023 opinion piece, I wrote, “Eliminating funding for shelter does not eliminate the human and financial costs of homelessness. It simply displaces these costs to the state’s most vulnerable residents and the already overburdened emergency rooms, social service providers, schools, and communities.” Today, large towns and rural communities, including those in the Northeast Kingdom, are struggling to confront growing numbers of people living in streets, parking lots, and city parks. Recent flooding will further add to the ranks of Vermonters experiencing homelessness and homelessness while further depleting the state’s already insufficient and aging housing stock.

This crisis is neither inevitable nor intractable. Cities and states that are making progress on homelessness are setting bold targets, investing in proven solutions, rejecting false choices between permanent and interim solutions, and protecting the most vulnerable. Five linked strategies should guide Vermont’s approach to homelessness.

