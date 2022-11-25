Not long ago, utilities envisioned a new renewable electricity system that would involve time-of-use rates and load management via smart meters. The idea was that customers would do laundry and charge electric vehicles (EVs) at night when demand for electricity and prices were both low.

Grid customers and utilities have a long way to go to understand how this new system would actually work. Having lived off-grid in Vermont for more than 30 years – using solar, batteries and a back-up generator – I have a good understanding of how to adapt to this new renewable energy system. What I have learned may be helpful to others.

Winter, Cloudy Days and Back-up Generation. In New England there are long stretches from mid-November to mid-January when the days are gray and very little solar generation is possible. After a couple days, my batteries no longer get charging from the sun, which means I have to run a generator fueled by gasoline, propane or diesel. There are currently no options other than fossil fuels. If I get an EV, I will have to run the generator to charge the battery during much of the winter. For those who are hooked to the regional grid, charging an EV in winter effectively means relying on natural gas, nuclear, and Hydro-Quebec.

Nighttime and Load Reduction. Some people point out that when the sun isn’t shining in the daytime, the wind is blowing at night. That’s true more often in winter than summer, but there are many nights in winter when wind turbines in New England are not providing much electricity. And because industrial wind turbines create complex acoustic problems, more wind at night means less sleep for neighbors.

