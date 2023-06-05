Federal Debt Ceiling Deal Will Heighten Hunger and Poverty in Vermont

Hunger is a solvable problem, yet in the federal debt limit deal, one of the negotiated “tradeoffs” is to take food off our neighbors’ tables. People over 50 and under 55 who receive SNAP benefits, known in Vermont as 3SquaresVT, will now have to prove that they either worked or volunteered for 80 hours in the previous month. This means official pay stubs, approved volunteer sheets, or other “proof”, submitted every month simply to receive anywhere from $23 to a few hundred dollars per month to purchase food, or these benefits will be subject to time limits.

The debt ceiling agreement comes at the expense of people all across America, including tens of thousands of people in Vermont trying to make ends meet. The expansion of cruel and arbitrary requirements and time limits will only deepen hunger and poverty, in Vermont and beyond. Telling people who are struggling to make ends meet that without documented hours of labor, they can only use 3SquaresVT for three months out of every three years will certainly not significantly lower the national debt.

Who will be required to prove they are eligible? Neighbors who are unable to work yet not disabled enough to qualify on a government form; family members caring for children so parents can work; a friend working off the books for a small business; or someone in a rural area with no transportation or internet access. In Vermont, the newly proposed work requirements will apply to about 2,500 more people than the current work requirements. 30 years of research shows that imposing work requirements and time limits on food benefits simply takes food away from people, making it harder to get and keep a job. Food is a basic need and should never have a time limit.

