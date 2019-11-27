Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
It is the season of giving thanks. The autumn harvest is complete, and we thank farmers, particularly our Vermont farmers, for providing us with food. Thanksgiving is special time for family and friends to reconnect, pause and enjoy a few hours together over a meal - a meal, thanks to a farmer.
Many of you will enjoy a fresh Vermont turkey that was raised by neighbors, perhaps filled with local bread or stuffing mix. Maybe you like to change it up around the dinner table, serving pork, chicken, lamb or beef. Vermont is blessed to have so many choices thanks to our farmers.
From parsnips to potatoes, Vermont farmers statewide supply fresh vegetables to add to the repast. It might be spuds smothered in Green Mountain butter or butternut squash doused in pure Vermont Maple. It’s all made possible by a farmer or producer.
We raise our glasses to our farmers. The Thanksgiving toast might be a fresh glass of milk from one of our local dairies, or the cheers could come from Vermont’s outstanding wine, beer or spirit companies. We are thankful for their commitment to agriculture on this day and every day.
