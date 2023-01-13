OneCare Vermont is improving the health of Vermonters and lowering the cost of health care.

OneCare is an Accountable Care Organization (ACO). We partner with health insurance companies, hospitals, independent medical practices, community health organizations and community collaborators to improve the quality of health care and make it more affordable for Vermonters. OneCare is an important piece of the health care reform puzzle.

OneCare is working. OneCare is improving the quality of care and reducing costs in Vermont.

A primary goal of health care reform in Vermont has been to move health care spending away from the fee for service model, which is how most health care is paid for in the United States. Fee for service means paying for specific services, such as visits, operations or tests on an individual basis. This model is, in large part, responsible for the unsustainable growth in health care costs in the US.

