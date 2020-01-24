More than most states, Vermont’s rural character defines its identity. From rolling hills to quaint New England villages, when most people think of Vermont, they recall our pastoral, bucolic landscape. This National School Choice Week, we should focus on the way in which quality educational options can preserve and restore the unique character that makes Vermont great.

Schools serve as an important beacon of economic growth, on two levels. First, our students need the educational skills to succeed in a dynamic, global economy. Only the highest quality schooling will allow our children to compete against the best and brightest from around the world.

Similarly, schools attract the individuals needed to revitalize our communities. The quality and accessibility of schools often determine the town in which a young family decides to relocate from out of state—or even whether they relocate at all.

With an aging population, and Vermont residents moving out of state every year, our state must accomplish two key goals. We must do all we can to maintain, and hopefully grow, our population—particularly from younger generations. School choice can help achieve both objectives.

