After growing up on the Gulf Coast, I have packed up my husband, dog, and three cats to embark on our new adventure. I am trading in homestyle Cajun cooking for the world-renowned maple creemee. We are moving from Louisiana to the great state of Vermont.

While visiting Vermont throughout the years, I fell in love with the landscape and close-knit communities. During our time in the state, I discovered that Vermont’s attitudes toward social justice and environmental stewardship match my personal values. I am excited to call Vermont home.

In Louisiana, I worked on social and environmental justice issues. They promote Louisiana as the “Sportsman’s Paradise,” but “Oilman’s Paradise” might be a more apt description. Ordinary Louisianians pay the price as powerful players destroy the habitat that made Louisiana a real paradise. Taking advantage of lax environmental standards, energy companies have sited polluting refineries and gas production facilities in low-income, predominantly minority communities. Since people depend on energy company paychecks, they are afraid to raise health and environmental concerns.

While we, in the environmental community, spoke out on the issues of habitat degradation, greenhouse gas emissions, and environmental racism, our concerns fell on deaf ears. Many of Louisiana’s most influential elected officials have become too accustomed to the energy industry’s largesse.

