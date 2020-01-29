Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
In the 1980s, after a decade of working in Vermont on planning and development issues, I became concerned that not enough was being done to revitalize our villages and town centers or to prevent the proliferation of unplanned development out into the countryside. I had witnessed a new era of shopping mall development that was sapping the life out of downtowns and large lot residential subdivisions that were contributing to the steady loss of valuable farm and forest land.
When an opportunity arose to study how Italy’s iconic town centers and landscapes had adapted to change from ancient Roman times to today, I jumped at the chance.
Act 250, Vermont’s signature land use and development law, was enacted in 1970. After my return from Italy in the 1980s, Vermont made more innovations in planning its future, such as the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, Act 200, and the advancement of Growth Centers, Downtowns and Villages and Neighborhood Development Areas.
Nevertheless, in Vermont there continued to be a steady erosion of the countryside to large lot development, industrial and office parks, and big box and dollar stores. And so, I recently returned to Italy to update my work.
