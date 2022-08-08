To the New Hampshire Beverage Industry:

We think that it is clearly in your interests to join us in supporting a bottle deposit law for New Hampshire.

This is the only way to honor your industry’s pledge in current TV ads “to get every bottle back” for recycling by 2030 (American Beverage Association). How can that be done without a bottle deposit law? The ads don’t say. Those states with bottle deposit laws recycle on average approximately 60% of eligible containers, versus 24% for those without such laws (Container Recycling Institute). The container recovery rate of our good neighbor, Maine, has been approximately 84%, and at times 90% (Bottle Bill Resource Guide, National Resources Council of Maine). Norway’s bottle deposit system has allowed for 97% of all plastic bottles to be recycled, with less than 1% ending up in landfills (Climate Action).

We think it is irresponsible to sell products that impose great disposal and environmental costs on communities. In early May, when the Bethlehem Conservation Commission hosted its annual roadside clean-up, the most common litter continued to be beverage containers (plastic, glass, and aluminum). Moreover, plastic bottles that end up on the sides of our roads are not just unsightly litter, they have found their way into our food supply.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.