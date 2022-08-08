We think that it is clearly in your interests to join us in supporting a bottle deposit law for New Hampshire.
This is the only way to honor your industry’s pledge in current TV ads “to get every bottle back” for recycling by 2030 (American Beverage Association). How can that be done without a bottle deposit law? The ads don’t say. Those states with bottle deposit laws recycle on average approximately 60% of eligible containers, versus 24% for those without such laws (Container Recycling Institute). The container recovery rate of our good neighbor, Maine, has been approximately 84%, and at times 90% (Bottle Bill Resource Guide, National Resources Council of Maine). Norway’s bottle deposit system has allowed for 97% of all plastic bottles to be recycled, with less than 1% ending up in landfills (Climate Action).
We think it is irresponsible to sell products that impose great disposal and environmental costs on communities. In early May, when the Bethlehem Conservation Commission hosted its annual roadside clean-up, the most common litter continued to be beverage containers (plastic, glass, and aluminum). Moreover, plastic bottles that end up on the sides of our roads are not just unsightly litter, they have found their way into our food supply.
It is now estimated that the average person ingests about a credit card worth of micro-plastics per week (World Wide Fund For Nature). Plastic containers have made their way downstream, creating giant garbage whirlpools in our oceans. While the extent of human harm from plastic ingestion is still being studied, more than a million birds, marine mammals, and fish die from such ingestion each year (United Nations). Unless we take aggressive action soon, by 2050 there will be more plastic by weight in our oceans than fish (World Economic Forum).
Being environmentally conscious is an important asset for industries. It increases business, profits, and the ability to obtain financing. There is a growing movement to have industries bear the societal costs caused by their unrecovered products. If you desire to increase your goodwill, then you could hardly find a more popular, beneficial, and cost-efficient way than to support a bottle deposit system. Polls show that approximately three-quarters of Americans support a national bottle deposit law regardless of whether their state has a deposit law (Bottle Bill Resource Guide).
In states with deposit laws, support for expanding these laws often exceeds 80% (Bottle Bill Resource Guide).
Among your industry leaders who support bottle deposit laws are the Aluminum Association and the Glass Packaging Institute (Bottle Bill Resource Guide). Coca-Cola has also given up its opposition to bottle deposit laws in Europe, perhaps in recognition that most of its annual 100 billion bottles currently end up in landfills or as litter.
We hope the same will be true of Coca-Cola’s representative who sits on the New Hampshire Solid Waste Working Group, which is charged with reviewing and making recommendations on recycling and solid waste management. Yet, in January, representatives of the NH Grocers Association, Beer Distributors of NH, and NH Beverage Association testified against HB 1652, which was the most recent failed attempt to pass a “bottle bill” in our state.
The state’s beverage industry has created a charitable corporation, known as New Hampshire the Beautiful, with a stated purpose of encouraging recycling and combating littering. If this corporation truly wants to live up to its name, a bottle deposit law should be a top priority.
New Hampshire needs a bottle deposit law. We urge the beverage industry to make “Every Bottle Back” more than just a slogan.
Submitted by the Bethlehem Conservation Commission, Bethlehem Transfer Station Committee, and Bethlehem Select Board
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.