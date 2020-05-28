I have to laugh when I hear Progressive/Democrat members of the Vermont Legislature tell us that their vote-by-mail scheme to send live ballots to everyone on the voter checklist will be free of controversy and fraud because Vermonters know how to run elections and certainly don’t try to steal them.

Phooey! These are the same Progressive/Democrat legislative characters who tried to steal my VT House election in 2016 and only failed due to their incompetent handling of ballot security.

For those who missed or forgot the story, I won an election to the Vermont House of Representatives in 2016, beating a long time Progressive incumbent by just seven votes. A recount, properly and professionally done, confirmed my slim victory. But, because adding my GOP voice to the House strengthened Gov. Scott’s veto power, Democrats and Progressives created a fake controversy about the integrity of just 12 mailed-in absentee ballots—the same kind they want to mail to every voter this November. They forced a court hearing, a week of House committee hearings, and a day of debate involving the entire House Representatives at a cost over $80,000 to taxpayers. Think what can happen when half a million unrequested absentee ballots start floating around Vermont!

The squabble over mailed-in ballots ultimately moved the fate of my election out of the hands of local election officials and into the partisan, political House of Representatives. Not surprisingly, when the Legislative Dem/Prog super-majority in the House voted along party lines to go forward with a third count of my votes, they set a thoroughly corrupt precedent for the 2021 legislature to follow in any re-recount of contested votes in this year’s election.

