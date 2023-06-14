I awoke the morning of June 1 with a heaviness in my heart uncommon for this time of year. Usually, Vermont’s verdant splendor in late spring has my spirits high, but my mind was darkened by knowledge that I didn’t have until recently – June 1 begins Vermont’s bear-hound training season. Bear hounding involves hunters using packs of radio-collared hounds to pursue black bears until the terrified, exhausted bear climbs up a tree for safety or turns to fight the hounds on the ground. During the exceptionally long bear hunting season, hounders shoot defenseless bears from trees.

There’s no shortage of problems with bear hounding: psychological and physiological stressors to bears including extreme fear and hypothermia; tiny cubs left vulnerable; wounds suffered by the hounds attacking the bears; and property rights trampled by hounds who have no conception of posted land are just a few. Like many Vermonters I’ve spoken with about this issue, I believe this outdated and cruel practice needs to stop.

It was a welcome relief, then, to receive great news from the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge the very next day. On June 2, the Refuge released their 2023 Hunting and Fishing Plan and upheld their 2021 decision to shorten the bear hound training season from June 1 to August 1 to protect vulnerable ground-nesting birds in the area.

The plan noted, “Training dogs during the migratory bird breeding season, June and July, is not compatible with the purposes of the refuge. Even unintentional minor harassment or disturbance during critical biological times, in critical locations, especially when repeated over time (frequency and duration) exceeds the compatibility threshold… Migratory land birds are a trust resource, and based on our professional opinion and available science, dog training as a compatible use during the breeding season is not supported by science.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.