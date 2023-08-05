Recently, I celebrated the monumental Supreme Court win allowing states to grant farm animals room to move and turn around, rather than be intensely confined.

The win came from a high court ruling in NPPC v. Ross that pitted industrial-scale pork producers against California voters, who in 2018 won a citizen-led Proposition 12 to ban sales of eggs from hens that are extremely confined in cages or pork from pregnant pigs held in gestation crates. The will of the voters won against the pork industry, who did not think states should be able to tell farmers their pigs must be able to literally have room to turn around.

But this fight isn’t over.

Facing defeat in a fair democracy, pork producers are now demanding that Congress jam the EATS Act (H.R. 4417, S. 2019) into a massive Farm bill, gutting the implementation of Prop 12 and a similar amendment in Massachusetts.

