The coronavirus pandemic has majorly impacted large segments of our state, not least our educational system. The glitches seen when schools shut down last spring—from problems with remote learning in rural areas to some students just not checking in for online lessons—show how we can, and must, do better for our children. National School Choice Week provides a reminder of the important principle at stake: All school types need to work together to keep kids at the center of the education system.
Putting children front and center focuses on getting every student in the educational environment that works best for them. No parent should have to worry about their child being stuck in a “failing” school—one that does not adequately meet the needs of their son or daughter. A school could have outstanding teachers, and its students receive top marks on achievement tests. But if that school cannot meet the unique needs or interests of a particular student, then the educational system fails that student if he or she cannot transfer to a place that provides a better fit.
Both public schools and independent schools offer essential value in our state. Contrary to a popular misconception, school choice doesn’t reflect a “competition” between public schools and independent schools, any more than sports cars “compete” with minivans or pickup trucks. Just as every driver has distinct needs and wants when it comes to transportation, so too do our children. School choice works to accommodate those unique needs, just like most automakers manufacture a variety of vehicle types for individuals to purchase.
Funding more feasible and flexible choices and providing more information to parents about choice will not open the floodgates and drain public schools. What it will do is offer a fresh start and new opportunity to those children whose needs just aren’t being met in a traditional school environment. Having school choice should be a door that goes both ways, where public and private schools work with each other to help families find the best fit. When children succeed, that strengthens the entire fabric of society.
